Delta Leaders Declare War on Illegal Oil Bunkering

The Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly (NYLA) has received widespread commendations for hosting a successful seminar on the dangers of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

Held in Kwale, the seminar drew a large crowd of young people and stakeholders who emphasized the environmental and economic risks of oil theft.

Professor Robert Oghenedoro Dode of Dennis Osadebay University, highlighted the recurring issue of oil bunkering in the fourth republic, stressing the need for government and stakeholders to engage youths, improve oil facility security, and eliminate corruption in the oil and gas sector.

Key stakeholders, including the representative of Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, praised NYLA’s leadership for organizing the seminar to educate the public on the dangers of oil bunkering.

NYLA President General, Ernest Enebeli called for collective action to curb the menace.

Stakeholders believe that the seminar’s impact is timely, considering the Nigerian government’s efforts to curb illegal oil bunkering through innovative technologies, such as the National Production Management System (NPMS) and Automated Downstream System (ADS) .

According to experts, by addressing illegal oil bunkering, Nigeria can reduce environmental damage, promote economic growth, and ensure a sustainable future for its citizens.

