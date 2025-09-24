Anambra Guber: INEC Targets Violence Mitigation with Flashpoints Mapping, Field Agents’ Training

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has launched a study to identify hotspots with the likelihood of electoral violence ahead of the November 8 Governorship election in Anambra State.

The study was launched during a one-day methodology workshop on Elections Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT), organized for field workers and supervisors, demonstrating INEC’s commitment towards a successful 2025 governorship poll in the state.

Speaking during the training held in Awka, the Chairman, Board of INEC Electoral Institute (TEI), Prof Abdullahi Abdu Zuru said the workshop represents a shared commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy through peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

Zuru, whose message was read by the Acting Director General TEI, Prof Sani Ibrahim, said the task ahead is both technical and moral, requiring the basic knowledge of the electoral processes to ensure that election workers and the voters’ willingness to do the right things.

According to him, elections are the heartbeat of democracy, and their credibility rests not just on the votes counted but on the atmosphere in which those votes are cast and counted.

He added, “Our responsibility, therefore, is to ensure that the electoral process remains free from violence and intimidation, so that the will of the people can find true expression.

“The frail, vulnerable, and physically disabled have special consideration in casting their votes and ensuring that every valid vote cast is counted and it counts for whom it is intended.

“Violence undermines the legitimacy of elections, erodes public trust, and weakens the foundation of our democracy.

“No matter the level of preparation or the resources deployed, an election marred by violence cannot be said to reflect the true choice of the people.

“We must therefore resolve to sustain our democracy whereby elections are conducted freely, fairly, transparently, inclusively and the outcome celebrated as a credible expression of the intent of the Nigerian voters.

“You are not just field assets or supervisors but also ambassadors of peace and guardians of the democratic process.”

The Acting Director General of the Institute, Prof Ibrahim, said elections, as the lifeblood of democracy, must be free from fear, coercion, or intimidation.

“For Nigeria, and particularly for Anambra State in this election season, the importance of curbing and mitigating electoral violence cannot be overstated.

“The success of the upcoming Governorship election and indeed, the future of Nigeria’s democracy depends, in no small measure, on your diligence and commitment,” Ibrahim told the field agents and supervisors.

The Head of Department, General Administration and Procurement (GAP), Mr. Akuma, who represented the Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Anambra State, Dr Elizabeth Agwu, appreciated the Electoral Institute for the EVMAT initiative, adding that the state office has equally mapped hotspots for adequate security deployment.

The Coordinator of the field work, Mrs Ugochi Ehiahuruike pledged the readiness of every field agent to execute the task patriotically.

“We will not disappoint. We will do our best to justify the confidence reposed in us. To all of you going into the field, remember this is about life,” she assured.