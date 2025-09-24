Untapped Potential of Port Harcourt Ports Hurts Rivers State’s Growth – Fabura Cries Out

Raising alarm over the inadequate use of the Port Harcourt ports, Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara has emphasised that their abandonment slows down Economic chances for both the country and the state.

Welcoming the Board and Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at Government House, the governor emphasized the urgency of action to unleash the marine capacity of the state.

Governor Fubara said that Rivers State’s two seaports give it a distinct advantage to spur industrial expansion, but cautioned that underperformance has led to unrealized jobs, capital, and businesses. He said Rivers State is still unable to totally exploit its geographic advantage even while other countries employ contemporary ports and airports as engines of economic success.

The News Chronicles understands that only four of the eight berths at Port Harcourt Port are functional; the others are converted into manufacturing locations, therefore trapping ships in lengthy queues. This has made shipping companies, who make many calls while Port Harcourt struggles with only one, much more enticing to Onne Port. This setback is blamed on inadequate monitoring of concessionaires, who should have updated facilities but did not provide significant upgrades.

Governor Fubara said that opening the ports to their greatest potential would greatly cut logistics costs and revitalize major industries, including manufacturing, forwarding and clearing services, and export-driven sectors. He said that a flourishing port economy’s ripple effects will greatly benefit nearby regions like Eleme and Tai, therefore providing local towns and small enterprises with opportunities.

Beyond jobs, the governor emphasised how a rejuvenated port network would boost tax base, foster manufacturing growth, and improve investor confidence. According to him, such improvements would help Rivers State contribute even more to Nigeria’s general economic growth.

Governor Fubara has highlighted a major infrastructure problem by calling for immediate action that, if taken care of, might help to reposition Rivers State as a hub for industrial expansion and marine commerce.