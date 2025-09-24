spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 24, 2025 - 11:00 AM

Untapped Potential of Port Harcourt Ports Hurts Rivers State’s Growth – Fabura Cries Out

PoliticsNews
— By: Ken Ibenne

Untapped Potential of Port Harcourt Ports Hurts Rivers State’s Growth - Fabura Cries Out
Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara

Raising alarm over the inadequate use of the Port Harcourt ports, Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara has emphasised that their abandonment slows down Economic chances for both the country and the state.

Welcoming the Board and Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at Government House, the governor emphasized the urgency of action to unleash the marine capacity of the state.

 

Governor Fubara said that Rivers State’s two seaports give it a distinct advantage to spur industrial expansion, but cautioned that underperformance has led to unrealized jobs, capital, and businesses. He said Rivers State is still unable to totally exploit its geographic advantage even while other countries employ contemporary ports and airports as engines of economic success.

 

The News Chronicles understands that only four of the eight berths at Port Harcourt Port are functional; the others are converted into manufacturing locations, therefore trapping ships in lengthy queues. This has made shipping companies, who make many calls while Port Harcourt struggles with only one, much more enticing to Onne Port. This setback is blamed on inadequate monitoring of concessionaires, who should have updated facilities but did not provide significant upgrades.

 

Governor Fubara said that opening the ports to their greatest potential would greatly cut logistics costs and revitalize major industries, including manufacturing, forwarding and clearing services, and export-driven sectors. He said that a flourishing port economy’s ripple effects will greatly benefit nearby regions like Eleme and Tai, therefore providing local towns and small enterprises with opportunities.

 

Beyond jobs, the governor emphasised how a rejuvenated port network would boost tax base, foster manufacturing growth, and improve investor confidence. According to him, such improvements would help Rivers State contribute even more to Nigeria’s general economic growth.

 

Governor Fubara has highlighted a major infrastructure problem by calling for immediate action that, if taken care of, might help to reposition Rivers State as a hub for industrial expansion and marine commerce.

Previous article
Anambra Guber: INEC Targets Violence Mitigation with Flashpoints Mapping, Field Agents’ Training
Next article
The Unyielding Zenith: Jim Ovia’s Enduring Legacy in a Turbulent Economy
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ekitike’s Costly Red Card Gives Isak a Chance to Shine

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Liverpool Carabao Cup victory over Southampton was with several...

Investors Remain Cautious Despite CBN’s Rate Cut

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Nigerian stock market has not yet reacted favorably...

Nigeria, Namibia Seal Plans to Deepen Cooperation

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Nigeria and Namibia have reaffirmed their determination to strengthen...

Naira Dips as Reserves Climb to Six-Year Peak

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's 302nd Monetary Policy...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ekitike’s Costly Red Card Gives Isak a Chance to Shine

Sports 0
Liverpool Carabao Cup victory over Southampton was with several...

Investors Remain Cautious Despite CBN’s Rate Cut

Business 0
The Nigerian stock market has not yet reacted favorably...

Nigeria, Namibia Seal Plans to Deepen Cooperation

News 0
Nigeria and Namibia have reaffirmed their determination to strengthen...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x