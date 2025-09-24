spot_img
September 24, 2025 - 11:00 AM

Governor Buni Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Yobe Security

Security
— By: Hassan Haruna

Governor Buni Donates Vehicles, Motorcycles to Boost Security in Yobe
Vehicles donated by Gov Buni

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has donated 47 operational vehicles and 50 motorcycles to security agencies to strengthen their work across the state.

Presenting the items on Tuesday in Damaturu, the governor said the donation was aimed at improving logistics and helping security officers respond quickly to emergencies and routine patrols.

He recalled that his administration had earlier provided 30 Toyota Hilux vehicles and established the rapid response unit known as Operation Haba Maza Squad.

According to him, 21 of the new JMC four wheel drive vehicles have been allocated to divisional police officers across the state, while others went to the state police headquarters, the army, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), and the 17 local government councils.

Out of the 50 motorcycles, 23 were given to the SSS, 10 each to the army and airport security team, and seven to local vigilantes.

The governor also directed local government chairmen to provide fuel and ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles assigned to their councils.

Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), the governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, said the donation followed a request from the Yobe State Security Stakeholders’ Forum.

He added that Governor Buni had also approved monthly stipends for heads of security agencies and expanded Operation Haba Maza to include other security bodies, with the police as the lead agency.

Hassan Haruna
