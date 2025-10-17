spot_img
October 17, 2025 - 1:14 PM

We’re Not Done Yet, Six More Governors Will Join APC Before 2027— Aluko Boasts

— By: Pius Kadon

APC Flag

Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Folorunso Aluko, says at least six more governors are expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 general elections.

Aluko disclosed this on Thursday during the PGF’s quarterly strategy meeting with Information Commissioners from APC-led states, held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He expressed confidence that the number of APC governors would rise from 24 to 30 by 2027, stressing that the ruling party is consolidating its structures and communication strategy ahead of the next election cycle.

By the grace of God and the will of Nigerians, we are confident that the PGF will rise from today’s 24 states to at least 30 states before the end of 2027,” Aluko said.

The PGF boss noted that APC-led states are working to align their policies with the federal government’s vision while ensuring unity, integrity, and impactful governance.

“We are strengthening our strategic posture and aligning every message with measurable impact. As we look towards 2027, our conviction remains firm, the APC will grow stronger,” he added.

