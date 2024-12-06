Amnesty International Calls for Justice Over Abuses in North-East Nigeria

Amnesty International has reported that at least 10,000 Nigerian civilians have died in military custody since the Boko Haram insurgency began in the North-East.

At a press conference on Thursday, Malam Isa Sanusi, Amnesty’s Country Director, urged the government to ensure justice for victims of both Boko Haram and military abuses.

The organisation has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, citing alleged crimes against humanity by the Nigerian military.

The report highlights numerous violations, including attacks on civilians, indiscriminate bombings, extrajudicial killings, torture, and sexual violence.

Sanusi stated that Amnesty believes the military’s actions, such as enforced disappearances and gender-based persecution, amount to crimes against humanity.

He emphasized the systemic and widespread nature of these crimes, referencing a 2015 report suggesting the military had a policy targeting civilians.

In addition to military abuses, Amnesty also condemned Boko Haram’s atrocities, including mass killings, abductions, and attacks on schools, particularly those targeting girls. The group has used children as soldiers and sex slaves, enforcing its ideology that opposes “Western education.”

Sanusi called on the government to prioritize the recovery and reintegration of girls and women who escaped Boko Haram. Many were subjected to sexual violence, forced marriages, and pregnancies.

Upon escaping, these survivors often faced further mistreatment by the military, including arbitrary detention and neglect.

He criticized the government’s failure to address survivors’ physical and psychological recovery, as well as their reintegration into society. Many returnees face stigma and rejection, with communities labeling them as “Boko Haram wives.”

Sanusi urged the government to take responsibility, provide justice, and ensure rehabilitation programs include women and girls.

He concluded, “These survivors have one clear message: they want to rebuild their lives. The government must investigate and hold accountable those responsible for these atrocities.”

