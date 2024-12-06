Investigation Underway as UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Shot Dead in New York City

Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot on December 4 in a targeted attack outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

The gunman, who remains at large, ambushed Thompson as he was walking to attend his company’s annual investor conference in Manhattan.

Thompson, a respected figure in the healthcare industry and CEO of one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States was approached from behind by the masked assailant around 6:45 a.m.

The shooter, described as wearing a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack, fired multiple shots, hitting Thompson in the back and right calf.

Despite a brief malfunction with his weapon, the assailant quickly cleared it and continued the attack. Thompson was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital at 7:12 a.m.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the ammunition used in the shooting had words such as “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” written on it, which might reference tactics used by insurance companies to avoid paying claims.

However, the precise motive for the attack remains unclear. Items such as a water bottle and a protein bar wrapper were found near the scene, and police suspect the shooter bought them minutes before the ambush at a nearby Starbucks.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched a full-scale investigation into the shooting. As of Thursday, December 5, 2024, the shooter had not been apprehended.

Authorities are working with surveillance footage, which shows the suspect arriving near the hotel five minutes before Thompson and waiting for the right moment to strike.

The suspect fled the scene on a CitiBike, though it was later revealed that the bike was not from the city’s bike-share program. Police also discovered a cellphone in an alleyway close to the scene, but it is unclear if it belongs to the shooter.

The NYPD is following multiple leads, including examining footage from local hostels where the suspect may have stayed. Law enforcement officials have released new photos of the suspect taken at the HI New York City hostel, located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and are seeking information from the public.

Paulette Thompson, Brian’s wife, shared a touching message following his tragic death. “Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives,” she said in a statement to NBC News. “Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed.”

UnitedHealth Group, Thompson’s employer, also expressed condolences, calling him a “highly respected colleague and friend.” The company added, “We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

Thompson, who joined the company in 2001, has been its CEO since 2021. Under his leadership, UnitedHealthcare earned $16 billion in revenue in 2023.

According to The New York Times, Thompson was compensated $10.2 million in 2023. He had previously kept a low profile, with UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty taking a more public-facing role.

Born in 1974, Thompson was a certified public accountant and a graduate of the University of Iowa. He lived in Maple Grove, Minnesota, where he shared two sons with his wife, Paulette. The couple had been living separately for some years, with Thompson listing a new address in Minnesota on his 2021 voter registration form while Paulette remained at their previous shared address.

Paulette Thompson disclosed to NBC News that her husband had mentioned receiving threats before his death, though she did not provide specific details. She suggested the threats might be connected to issues with insurance coverage, but local authorities have not confirmed any formal reports of threats against him.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials have urged the public to remain patient while they work to uncover more information and bring the shooter to justice.

