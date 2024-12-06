Zamfara State Hit by Third Bomb Explosion in a Week

Zamfara State, Nigeria has witnessed another bomb explosion, marking the third such incident in a week.

Two of the explosions occurred along the Dansadau-Malamawa road, while another took place on Malele Road, causing significant damage and heightening fears among local residents, on Friday.

Sources informed Zagazola Makama a counter insurgency in lake chad, that the explosions caused extensive destruction, although details about casualties or injuries remain unconfirmed at the time of reporting.

The affected routes are crucial in Zamfara State but have increasingly become hotspots for violent activities, including banditry and other security issues.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner has attributed them to the Lakurawa group.

However, this claim has been met with skepticism by some residents and security analysts, who dispute the group’s involvement.

Efforts are ongoing to address the worsening security situation in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...