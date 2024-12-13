Alleged N80bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello N500m Bail

Former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-governor was also granted bail in the sum of N500 million, with two sureties in like sum, by the federal high court in Abuja.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N80 billion

