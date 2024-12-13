Alleged N80bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Kogi Gov, Yahaya Bello N500m Bail

Yahaya Bello

Former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-governor was also granted bail in the sum of N500 million, with two sureties in like sum, by the federal high court in Abuja.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N80 billion

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted bail to the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello

At the resumed trial of the former governor on December 13, the presiding judge granted the former in the sum of N500 million, with two sureties in like sum.

He said the two sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and must be owners of Properties in Abuja.

When the 19-count charges bordering on alleged money laundering were read to him, Bello pleaded not guilty.

