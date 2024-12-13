Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Pleads Not Guilty to N80.2 Billion Fraud Charges

The immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Friday pleaded “not guilty” to 18 charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges include allegations of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of public funds amounting to N80.2 billion.

Bello entered the plea after the charges were read to him before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

During the hearing, EFCC counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, informed the court of the agency’s decision to withdraw an earlier application seeking to expedite the arraignment.

The defense counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, did not object to the withdrawal. Consequently, Justice Nwite granted the request and struck out the application.

This development follows an earlier report that Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had ordered Bello’s remand at Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja over allegations of a separate N110 billion fraud.

The former governor, who had been evading trial for months, was remanded in custody pending the determination of his bail application.

The court adjourned the matter to January 29, February 25, and February 27, 2025, for further hearings.

Justice Anenih previously rejected Bello’s bail application, describing it as premature. The judge emphasized that under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), a bail application can only be filed after the defendant has been arrested, detained, arraigned, or brought before the court.

EFCC counsel Kemi Pinheiro opposed the application, arguing that Bello’s actions demonstrated a pattern of avoiding justice. The court agreed with the prosecution, declaring the motion for bail incompetent.

Bello, a two-term governor, has denied all allegations, stating through his counsel that he would not interfere with witnesses or abscond if granted bail.

