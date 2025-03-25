FG Assures NYSC Members: N77,000 Allowance Backlog to Be Paid Soon

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Federal Government has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members that the backlog of their N77,000 monthly allowance will be paid. The allowance was increased from N33,000 in September 2024, but has faced delays in implementation. Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, confirmed on Politics Today that serving corps members and those in the scheme will receive backdated payments when the raise was announced. He explained that the delay was due to budgetary issues, as the increase was not initially included in the budget.

Now that the necessary allocations have been made, the government is committed to making the payments, though it may take some time. The announcement follows similar reassurances from NYSC DG Olakunle Nafiu, who recently told corps members to expect payments in March 2025. While corps members have grown frustrated over the delays, the government’s latest assurances provide hope that the new allowance will soon be implemented.

2. Justice Obiora Egwuatu has recused himself from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawsuit challenging her suspension by the Senate, following allegations of bias from Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s legal team. The case will now be reassigned to another judge.

The dispute began after Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months on March 6, 2025, despite a court order barring further actions against her. She accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her in December 2023, fueling tensions. The suspension has sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it legislative discipline while others see it as stifling dissent.

3. Hyundai and former President Donald Trump have announced a $20 billion investment in US manufacturing, which includes a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana. This facility, Hyundai’s first steel plant in the US, will produce 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually and create over 1,400 jobs, supplying auto plants in Alabama and Georgia. The announcement at the White House on March 24, 2025, included Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Chung described it as Hyundai’s largest-ever US investment, crediting Trump’s economic policies.

Trump stated that the move demonstrated the effectiveness of tariffs, as he imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and planned further levies on cars from Asia and Europe. This investment aligns with major corporations’ trend to increase US manufacturing, including Apple’s $500 billion expansion and the AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, backed by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. However, past large-scale investment announcements, such as Foxconn’s 2017 Wisconsin factory deal, have sometimes fallen short of expectations.

4. Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee passed away on Tuesday at 63 from cardiac arrest, the company confirmed. Han, who had been with Samsung for 37 years, played a key role in making its TV business a global leader. He was named vice chairman and co-CEO in 2022, overseeing consumer electronics and mobile devices, while co-CEO Jun Young-Hyun heads the semiconductor division.

During an investor meeting last week, Han apologized for Samsung’s stock performance and predicted a challenging 2025, citing economic uncertainties. He also emphasized plans for mergers and acquisitions to drive growth. No successor has been announced yet.

5. Popular American rapper NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) has been released from prison amid ongoing legal battles. Reports indicate he was freed on Monday, March 24, 2025. DJ Akademiks announced the news on X, suggesting YoungBoy may have been transferred to a halfway house or sent home. YoungBoy was initially serving a 27-month sentence for federal charges. However, in 2024, he entered a no-contest plea to 36 additional charges. Following a plea deal, Judge Spencer Walsh reduced his felony charges to misdemeanors and imposed a $25,000 fine instead.

6. Popular cleric Femi Lazarus has addressed criticism over the $150 fee charged for his school of ministry, which provides training in spiritual leadership. The controversy began after Lazarus condemned high fees charged by gospel singers, prompting singer Timi Dakolo to call out his perceived contradiction. Dakolo questioned why Lazarus charged for ministry education while criticizing artists’ fees. He shared screenshots of emails showing the fee structure and accused Lazarus of “selling the gift and revelation freely given.”

In response, Lazarus acknowledged the fee, stating, “Yes o, it is a school,” implying that the training provided warrants payment. Despite the online debate, both parties have now settled their differences. Lazarus shared a photo with Dakolo and Apostle Iren, expressing mutual respect and a commitment to improving structures for ministers and musicians.

7. The 11th AMVCA nominations are out, honoring top African films and TV. The ceremony, hosted by MultiChoice Nigeria, will be held in Lagos this May. Top nominees include Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors’, Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’, and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast’. Leading contenders for Best Movie include Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, Seven Doors, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way.

Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Thapelo Makoena, and Stan Nze are nominated for Best Lead Actor, while Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Ademoye, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, and Hilda Dokubo are in the Best Lead Actress category. Directors Femi Adebayo, Robert Peters, Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Norman Maake are recognized for outstanding work.