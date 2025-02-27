Again, Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price to N860/Litre

Dangote Refinery has announced a reduction in its premium motor spirit at MRS filling stations between N860 and N880 per litre depending on their location nationwide.

This N65 per litre slash is coming after an earlier N60 per litre decrease on February 1.

In a statement, the refinery explained that it has a 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, adding that the ex-depot price has now dropped from N950 per litre in January to N825 per litre, marking a total reduction of N125 per litre within 26 days.

The statement reads: “This recent price reduction will ensure that Nigerians pay between N860 and N865 per litre for petrol at the pump in Lagos,” the company stated.

The refinery, Africa’s first privately owned petroleum processing plant, announced that the new pricing takes effect from Thursday, February 27, and aims to provide economic relief to Nigerians.

“This strategic price adjustment is intended to ease the financial burden on Nigerians, particularly in anticipation of the Ramadan season, while also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic recovery initiatives” .

The company maintaineed that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently lowered petrol and other refined product prices to benefit Nigerians.

Meanwhile, in December 2024, during the yuletide season, the refinery dropped the price of PMS by N70.50—from N970 to N899.50 per litre—to help cushion the cost of living.

The refinery highlighted that past price reductions have favorably impacted various economic sectors, ensuring stable fuel supply and preventing the typical scarcity and price surges seen during the yuletide season.

Dangote Refinery reassured Nigerians that its high-quality fuel will remain widely available across the country through its key distribution partners—MRS Holdings, AP (Ardova Petroleum), and Heyden—at competitive rates.