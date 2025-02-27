Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Their New Mexico Home

Veteran Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, along with their dog.

According to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Denise Avila, authorities discovered the couple’s bodies during a welfare check.

Concerned neighbors had called the police after not seeing or hearing from them for some time.

Hackman, an Academy Award-winning actor, was widely known for his iconic roles in The French Connection, The Conversation, and The Royal Tenenbaums, among many other Hollywood classics. He passed away at the age of 95.

Officials have stated that, at this time, there is no evidence of foul play in their deaths.

The news has left fans and the film industry in shock, as Hackman was celebrated for his remarkable contributions to cinema over several decades.