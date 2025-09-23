spot_img
September 23, 2025 - 3:04 PM

Africa Must Finance Its Own Future— Tinubu Tells UN Roundtable

AfricaNews
— By: Pius Kadon

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a radical reset of the global financial system governing Africa’s mineral wealth, declaring it was time for the continent to fund its own industries and seize control of its place in global supply chains.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Second Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) High-Level Roundtable on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Tinubu warned that Africa’s sovereignty depended on bold, collective action.

“We must take the bull by the horns in financing our future. Never again shall we wait for capital to trickle in. Africa shall finance Africa,” he said, unveiling innovative tools like the Africa Mineral Token to mobilize homegrown investment.

Tinubu outlined four key imperatives for unlocking Africa’s mineral future:

  1. Climb the value chain – end raw exports and build industries on African soil.

  2. Own the data – standardize geological mapping through AMREC and PARC.

  3. Accelerate exploration – prioritize state-led surveys to strengthen sovereignty.

  4. Finance Africa, by Africa – deploy sovereign wealth funds and blended vehicles.

Citing examples from Zimbabwe, Gabon, Kenya, and Nigeria, Tinubu praised countries already enforcing bans on raw mineral exports to boost domestic beneficiation, calling them “historic acts of courage.”

The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging to catalyze a “mineral-led renaissance” and urging partners to align with Africa’s vision.

Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Minister, Dr. Dele Alake, who chaired the event, pushed for unity among African nations, insisting the continent’s resources are “indispensable for global sustainable development” and central to Africa’s industrial future.

The meeting drew strong support from global partners. UNDP’s Ahunna Eziakonwa urged leaders to resist exploitation and demand fair partnerships that deliver technology transfer and jobs. The European Union’s Jozef Stkela pointed to the EU’s new Critical Raw Materials Act, stressing Africa’s importance in diversifying Europe’s supply chains.

Nigeria Courts Investors in New York
On the sidelines, Vice President Shettima hosted a roundtable with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and business leaders, pitching Nigeria as a top investment destination under Tinubu’s sweeping economic reforms.

“The Nigerian economy has turned the corner. There has never been a better time to invest in Nigeria,” Shettima told investors, hailing the President’s reforms as “super” and transformative.

He also met with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, with both leaders agreeing to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
