September 23, 2025 - 3:04 PM

FG Revokes 1,263 Mineral Licenses Over Non-Payment of Fees

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

FG Gives Mining Firms Dec 31 Deadline for Community Development Deals
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake

The Federal Government has revoked 1,263 mineral licenses nationwide due to non-payment of annual service fees, a move aimed at strengthening compliance and enhancing efficiency in the solid minerals sector.

The revoked titles cut across exploration, quarrying, small-scale, and large-scale mining operations.

According to figures released, 584 exploration licenses, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licenses, and 470 small-scale mining leases were affected.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, explained that the decision followed recommendations from the Mining Cadastre Office and was designed to ensure that only serious and diligent investors are allowed to operate in the sector.

Alake emphasized that the government would not hesitate to enforce the law, noting that the step would discourage speculators and inactive operators while creating opportunities for credible investors to responsibly develop the nation’s mineral resources.

“This approach will not only enhance productivity but also stimulate job creation and attract the right type of capital that can drive sustainable economic growth,” he stated.

With the latest enforcement, the total number of mineral titles withdrawn under the current administration has risen to 3,794. This includes 619 titles revoked for non-payment of fees and 912 revoked for dormancy last year.

The government reiterated its commitment to enhancing accountability, encouraging active participation, and unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector as part of its broader economic diversification agenda.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Latest News

