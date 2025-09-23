Anambra Legislature vows partnership with WACOL to fight gender-based violence

The Anambra State House of Assembly has committed to an invigorated partnership with the Women Aid Collective (WACOL), to advance gender equality, justice, and social protection, with a renewed focus on preventing violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The Speaker of the House, Right Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, made the pledge during a one-day workshop organized by WACOL, in partnership with the Ford Foundation.

The workshop sought to strengthen the capacity of government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to adopt strategic actions against VAWG and harmful practices, while ensuring the implementation of existing laws on gender-based violence.

Addressing the participants, the Speaker, who was represented by Mimi Ifeoma Azikiwe, member for Onitsha North I constituency, said violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive yet under-addressed challenges in our society.

He described such violence as not only a violation of human rights but a direct assault on the state’s collective development and dignity, warning that any society that fails to protect its women and girls cannot call itself just or progressive.

She emphasized that the Assembly is committed not just to passing laws but ensuring their enforcement, monitoring, and accountability.

“Today’s engagement is a call to conscience. We must move beyond rhetoric into practical strategies that protect women and girls every single day,” she added.

Delivering an opening brief on behalf of WACOL’s founding director, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, the Programme Manager Anuli Ezennia said the intervention is running across the five South-East states.

“Already, we have held it in Ebonyi and Enugu. After Anambra, we will move to Abia and Imo. Violence against women and girls deserves our collective fight.

“We must recommit ourselves and chart new strategies that align with today’s realities,” she said.

Ezennia reiterated WACOL’s vision of an egalitarian society where everyone’s aspirations are respected regardless of gender.

In a presentation on the implications of VAWG, a legal practitioner Victor Obichukwu disclosed that globally, one in every three women experiences violence.

According to him, VAWG is rooted in gender inequality, patriarchal structures, and discriminatory norms.

He regretted that although Anambra was one of the first states to domesticate the law on violence against women, the state still records high prevalence.

Obichukwu lamented that in many cases, women themselves reinforce patriarchy against other women. According to him, gender-based violence impedes progress on poverty reduction, HIV/AIDS response, and peace-building.

“Patriarchal norms legitimize violence to maintain male dominance. Over time, women internalize these norms, which increases their vulnerability,” he noted.

To address the scourge, he recommended quality education, robust media campaigns, and continuous training of professionals.

The workshop created space for participants to ask questions, share experiences, and seek clarifications.

It ended with a call for stronger collaboration among government agencies, traditional leaders, civil society, and development partners to build a safer environment for women and girls.