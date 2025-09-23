spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 23, 2025 - 2:51 PM

Anambra Legislature Vows Partnership with WACOL to Fight Gender-based Violence

News
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Anambra Legislature vows partnership with WACOL to fight gender-based violence

The Anambra State House of Assembly has committed to an invigorated partnership with the Women Aid Collective (WACOL), to advance gender equality, justice, and social protection, with a renewed focus on preventing violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The Speaker of the House, Right Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, made the pledge during a one-day workshop organized by WACOL, in partnership with the Ford Foundation.

The workshop sought to strengthen the capacity of government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to adopt strategic actions against VAWG and harmful practices, while ensuring the implementation of existing laws on gender-based violence.

Addressing the participants, the Speaker, who was represented by Mimi Ifeoma Azikiwe, member for Onitsha North I constituency, said violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive yet under-addressed challenges in our society.

He described such violence as not only a violation of human rights but a direct assault on the state’s collective development and dignity, warning that any society that fails to protect its women and girls cannot call itself just or progressive.

She emphasized that the Assembly is committed not just to passing laws but ensuring their enforcement, monitoring, and accountability.

“Today’s engagement is a call to conscience. We must move beyond rhetoric into practical strategies that protect women and girls every single day,” she added.

Delivering an opening brief on behalf of WACOL’s founding director, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, the Programme Manager Anuli Ezennia said the intervention is running across the five South-East states.

“Already, we have held it in Ebonyi and Enugu. After Anambra, we will move to Abia and Imo. Violence against women and girls deserves our collective fight.

“We must recommit ourselves and chart new strategies that align with today’s realities,” she said.

Ezennia reiterated WACOL’s vision of an egalitarian society where everyone’s aspirations are respected regardless of gender.

In a presentation on the implications of VAWG, a legal practitioner Victor Obichukwu disclosed that globally, one in every three women experiences violence.

According to him, VAWG is rooted in gender inequality, patriarchal structures, and discriminatory norms.

He regretted that although Anambra was one of the first states to domesticate the law on violence against women, the state still records high prevalence.

Obichukwu lamented that in many cases, women themselves reinforce patriarchy against other women. According to him, gender-based violence impedes progress on poverty reduction, HIV/AIDS response, and peace-building.

“Patriarchal norms legitimize violence to maintain male dominance. Over time, women internalize these norms, which increases their vulnerability,” he noted.

To address the scourge, he recommended quality education, robust media campaigns, and continuous training of professionals.

The workshop created space for participants to ask questions, share experiences, and seek clarifications.

It ended with a call for stronger collaboration among government agencies, traditional leaders, civil society, and development partners to build a safer environment for women and girls.

Previous article
NUSA Pushes for Diaspora Voting Rights
Next article
Africa Must Finance Its Own Future— Tinubu Tells UN Roundtable
Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Africa Must Finance Its Own Future— Tinubu Tells UN Roundtable

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a radical...

NUSA Pushes for Diaspora Voting Rights

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA),...

Davido to Vote in 2026 Grammy Awards After Joining Recording Academy

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido,...

Insecurity: Gunmen Abduct Plateau Assembly Member From Home

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Gunmen have kidnapped Hon. Denty Laven, a member of...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Africa Must Finance Its Own Future— Tinubu Tells UN Roundtable

Africa 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a radical...

NUSA Pushes for Diaspora Voting Rights

News 0
The President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA),...

Davido to Vote in 2026 Grammy Awards After Joining Recording Academy

Entertainment 0
Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido,...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x