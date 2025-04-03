INEC Rejects Recall Petition Against Natasha Akpoti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the recall petition against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan unsuccessful, stating it failed to meet the constitutional threshold under Section 69(a) of the 1999 Constitution.

This announcement comes just days after INEC moved to the verification stage, following the petitioners’ submission of required details.

The Commission has not disclosed specific reasons for the petition’s failure, sparking speculation of political interference.

The recall effort has been controversial, with allegations of voter deception and political motives linked to former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Additionally, a Federal High Court in Lokoja has issued an injunction against INEC’s involvement, with a hearing set for May 6, 2025.