Police Urges TIB Movement To Call Off Planned Nationwide Protest Scheduled For April 7

The Nigeria Police Force has urged the Take it Back Movement (TIB) and other groups to reconsider their planned nationwide protest scheduled for April 7.

According to reports, the civil society organization, along with other groups, plans to hold a protest to address concerns over the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act and the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi advised the organizers to “shelve this planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous.”

Adejobi explained that the Federal Government had designated April 7 as National Police Day, a day meant to honor the resilience and dedication of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

While affirming the citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly, Adejobi expressed concerns over the timing of the protest, as it coincides with a significant event celebrating the Nigeria Police Force’s contributions to national security.

The event is expected to attract dignitaries, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats.

The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reiterated its commitment to carrying out its duties in accordance with the law and respecting citizens’ rights.

The Force urged the organizers of the protest, as well as potential participants, to engage with the appropriate government institutions to address their concerns through dialogue rather than protest.