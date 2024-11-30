Niger State Boat Accident: 22 Dead, 8 Rescued as Search Efforts Continue

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed the recovery of 22 bodies following a tragic boat mishap between Baro and Akwanu communities in the Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to NSEMA’s Director General, Abdullahi Baba Arah, the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 28, 2024, at around 2 a.m.

The boat, which departed from Ebe Community in Kogi State, was carrying approximately 50 passengers, including market women and farm laborers, heading to the Katcha weekly market when it capsized.

Initial reports from witnesses suggested the boat, owned by Musa Dangana, was overcrowded with over 200 passengers. However, NSEMA clarified the actual number on board was closer to 50.

The agency, in collaboration with the Agaie Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and community volunteers, launched a search and rescue operation immediately after the incident.

So far, 22 bodies have been recovered 18 from Kogi State and four from Akwanu Community in Agaie. Additionally, eight people were rescued alive.

Efforts to find more survivors are ongoing, with NSEMA urging community members to continue supporting the operation.

