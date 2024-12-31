7 Killed, Many Injured in Anambra Community, as Gunmen Attack Proposed Burial Venue

About seven persons were killed on Monday in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, following an attack by gunmen.

The victims, who included civilians and some security officials were said to be preparing for a funeral scheduled for January 2, 2025.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, who confirmed the incident, said seven persons including two unarmed passers-by were killed

Ikenga said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Nnaghe Itam has ordered a manhunt for the assailants.

“Information has it that the armed men started shooting sporadically at a venue where preparations are ongoing for a burial ceremony slated for Jan. 2, 2025.

“The unfortunate attack resulted in the death of seven persons among which are two unarmed passers-by.

“The Joint Security Team rescued one of the victims who is currently responding to treatment in a hospital.

“While escaping the scene, the armed men shot at two Security operatives at a security observation post close to the Local Government Headquarters by the Express Road,” he said.

Ikenga said the CP had gone for an on-the-spot assessment of the scene and interviewed some eyewitnesses of the incident.

He said the CP sent his condolences to the families and friends, especially the good people of Ihiala over the sad incident.

