Navy Donates Food Items to Orphanage in Anambra Riverine Community

The Naval Outpost Onitsha, Anambra State, has donated millions of naira worth of food items to Madonna Angels Orphanage Home in Atani, Ogbaru Council Area of the State, through its “Food Rhapsody” initiative.

The event, which marked the conclusion of Operation Delta Sanity 3, is a non-kinetic approach by the Nigerian Navy aimed at strengthening civil-military relationships and promoting peace and harmony in the host community.

Presenting the items, Commanding Officer of Naval Outpost Onitsha, Navy Captain Musa Jarma said the gesture was part of the organization’s efforts to combat crime in the maritime sector and enhance security in its area of operations.

Jarma, represented by Executive Officer, Navy Commander Kabiru Yusuf explained that the initiative was designed to foster goodwill, win the hearts and minds of the locals as well as deepen ties with the host communities.

He described the choice of the Orphanage as deliberate, targeted at ensuring the children felt the spirit of the yuletide season and beyond.

“The Outpost had previously organized similar initiatives, including medical outreach and educational programs, all targeted at enhancing community well-being.

“We remain committed to sustaining our efforts in building trust and support within our host communities,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the orphanage, General Manager, Rev Sis Justina Ughanne, alongside the Manager, Mr. Okwuoyibo Fidelis expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for its unwavering support and timely intervention.

“The gesture is a reflection of the Navy’s commitment to humanitarian services and community development,” they said.

Children of the home who also joined in appreciating the Navy for the amazing gifts, expressed joy through songs, prayers and intercessions for the sacrifices of the Navy to the nation.

