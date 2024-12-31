A Burning Bridge on the Niger

Don’t burn bridges they say

But what if the bridge is born by fire, sustained by heat
Like this bridge on the Niger

Where fellowship and conciliation cast their feet like coal mines

And hope is stretched out like an eternal tourist guide

From upper Iweka to Kano,
From Orlu to Lagos

People, nature, industry, culture
Everything is on two-way transit

Pedestrians crisscrossing daily between Onitsha and Asaba

Like slow shooting stars
For whom this bridge is a branch of the tree

Family here and friends there
There’s no day, there’s no night

Not so serene, but virtue triumphs
in peace and progress

