Tinubu Told Me To Settle With My Oga- Fubara

Suspended Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara has revealed that President Bola Tinubu personally directed him to reconcile with his political rival and former ally, Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking to supporters in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Fubara described the reconciliation as “bitter and heavy” but necessary for the peace and progress of the state.

Recall that the two fell out shortly after the Fubara took office in 2023, sparking a prolonged political crisis that led to Fubara’s suspension and a six-month state of emergency declared by the presidency.

Last week, Tinubu brokered a peace deal at the Presidential Villa, with all parties pledging to work together.

Despite tensions, Fubara urged his “Simplified family” of supporters to embrace the truce.

Quoting Tinubu, he said: “The President clearly said, ‘I want you and your Oga to settle.’”