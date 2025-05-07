36-Year-Old Referee Lynched and Set Ablaze by Mob in Eastern Congo

Patrick Ngalamulume, a 36-year-old referee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was brutally lynched and burned by a mob in the Irambo neighborhood between the night of May 5 and 6, 2025.

The incident occurred in the conflict-ridden eastern region of the country. The crowd accused Ngalamulume of theft—an allegation that was never substantiated.

According to Joy Online, eyewitnesses reported that the violent attack unfolded in plain sight of residents. The crowd relentlessly beat Ngalamulume before setting him on fire, while neither police nor emergency responders intervened.

“It was horrifying. No one could stop it. The anger was uncontrollable,” said a local witness who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

Ngalamulume, affiliated with the Bukavu Urban Football Association (EUFBUK), had a clean record and was widely respected for his integrity and professionalism on the field. His death has sent shockwaves through the local football community and civil society.

“We have lost not just a referee, but a man who believed in fair play and justice,” said a senior EUFBUK official. “That he was denied the very justice he stood for is devastating.”

In a strongly worded statement, the Football Association condemned the act:

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless and barbaric murder of Patrick Ngalamulume. We urge authorities to bring those responsible to justice and help restore faith in the rule of law.”

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) also expressed solidarity, stating:

“Football should unite communities, not fall victim to the erosion of law and order.”

Joy Online highlighted that the incident reflects the growing insecurity in eastern Congo, where armed groups such as M23 have eroded state control and vigilante justice is becoming increasingly common.

“The government must act. This level of barbarity cannot be normalized,” said a local Bukavu official. “Public trust in the justice system is collapsing, and the consequences are tragic.”