NMA Lauds Otti for Full Implementation of CONMESS

The Abia State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed deep appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for his recent approval of the full 100 percent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for doctors under the state’s employment.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Umuahia, the Chairman of the association, Dr. Ezinwa Ezuruike, described the governor’s decision as a significant milestone that addresses long-standing concerns over wage disparity among healthcare professionals.

He noted that the governor’s announcement, made on April 29, marks a turning point for doctors in the state service, bringing their remuneration in line with that of their counterparts in federal institutions.

“By aligning Abia’s medical salary structure with the federal CONMESS, the governor has once again demonstrated visionary leadership and a deep appreciation of the sacrifices and critical contributions of healthcare workers,” he stated.

The NMA also commended the state government’s move to hire 771 additional healthcare professionals spanning various fields in the medical sector.

“This strategic investment in human resources for health is a bold and timely step towards revitalising our state’s health system.

“As an association, we reaffirm the unwavering commitment of our members to delivering quality healthcare services across the state.

We see this gesture not just as a fulfillment of a promise, but as a call to renewed dedication and excellence in our service to the good people of Abia.”

Dr. Ezuruike further acknowledged the instrumental roles played by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche; the Governor’s Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Ngozi Azodo; and other key stakeholders in making the reforms possible.

The association described the development as a step in the right direction toward improving healthcare delivery and boosting morale among medical practitioners in Abia.