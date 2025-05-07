Tinubu Doing Well, Deserves Standing Ovation -Group 

A political advocacy group, Renew Hope Continuity Marshals, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to stay committed to his vision for Nigeria’s sustainable development, urging him not to be distracted by detractors.

The group’s national coordinator, Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, made the appeal in a statement released Wednesday in Abuja. He cautioned the president to ignore the distractions posed by “political marabouts and jobbers” regrouping under different banners.

Uwagboe called on Nigerians to rally behind the administration’s ongoing efforts aimed at reviving and strengthening the nation’s economy. He praised the president’s dedication and genuine concern for Nigeria’s long-term growth and prosperity.

He pointed to the removal of fuel subsidy and other difficult economic reforms as proof of the administration’s determination to safeguard the future of the nation and its unborn generations.

“In fact, as it is well known government policies such as deregulation and liberalisation are positive policies that, however, require initial public sacrifice before bringing about national economic prosperity,” he stated.

Highlighting recent developments, Uwagboe said President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is beginning to bear fruit.

“The recent downward slope in food prices, petrol prices, and the appreciation of the naira against the dollar are all indicative of his commitment to sustainable development.

“We also commend his efforts in fighting banditry and terrorism, which are constituting great security threat to our existence as a nation.

“Also is the implementation of people-oriented policies in the agricultural, education, health, youth development, solid minerals, energy and other key sectors on our nation economy which are equally making positive impacts,” he added.

Describing the group as a coalition of former student leaders, young professionals, and activists from various parts of the country, Uwagboe said they are united by the belief that Nigeria must move forward regardless of the challenges.

“One unique thing about this group is that we belong to different political persuasions and beliefs but with a common denominator as a binding force:

“We believe in President Tinubu and that Nigeria will progress and prosper under him.

“This resolve is motivated and fueled by the obviously demonstrated sincerity and commitment by Tinubu to restore this country on the path of genuine development, prosperity, stability and progress,” he declared.

Uwagboe also noted that the group, which has operational structures in all 36 states and the FCT, is already mobilising support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027.

He said their core mission is to showcase the president’s achievements nationwide and drum up support for his re-election. The group, he affirmed, remains firmly committed to Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence despite current security concerns.

Uwagboe concluded by pledging the group’s continuous backing for both the executive and legislative arms of government in their efforts to eliminate corruption and entrench good governance.