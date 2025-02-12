Nigerians Are Overburdened: If Tariffs Must Increase, Service Delivery Must Improve

For months now, Nigerians have been groaning under the weight of relentless price hikes across essential services. From electricity tariffs to DSTV subscription fees and now the looming 50% increase in telecom tariffs, the average citizen is being stretched beyond breaking point. This is happening in a country where fuel prices have skyrocketed due to subsidy removal, leading to increased transportation costs, which in turn have worsened food inflation. The question on everyone’s lips is: How much more can Nigerians endure?

The telecommunications industry is the latest in line to propose an upward review of service charges, citing inflation, forex scarcity, and rising operational costs. While these justifications may hold some validity, the average Nigerian consumer is not enjoying improved service quality in proportion to these increases. Call drops, network disruptions, slow internet speeds, and exorbitant data depletion remain persistent complaints among telecom users.

Similarly, the electricity sector has continued to frustrate consumers. Tariffs have increased multiple times in the past few years, yet power supply remains erratic at best. Nigerians are paying more for less, often resorting to expensive alternatives like generators to compensate for the failing grid. The recent announcement that power distribution companies (DisCos) might increase tariffs again, despite the existing inefficiencies, is a slap in the face of millions of Nigerians already grappling with economic hardship.

The same goes for pay-TV services like DSTV, which have revised their pricing structure upwards multiple times. Customers are now paying more, yet there is no significant improvement in programming, customer service, or access to local content. Instead, arbitrary increases are implemented with little to no consultation with consumers.

Unarguably due to the pressure resulting from unprecedented price increases across sectors, Nigerians from different walks of life have expressed their frustration over these incessant increases.

Chidi Okeke, a Lagos-based entrepreneur, lamented: “I run a small business and depend heavily on mobile data for transactions. With this new proposed telecom tariff hike, I honestly don’t know how I will cope. The internet service is already poor, and now they want to make it more expensive? It’s unfair.”

Aisha Bello, a secondary school teacher in Lagos, said: “The electricity bill in my area has doubled, yet we hardly get power supply. Most times, I spend extra money to fuel my generator. How does the government expect us to survive? It’s getting unbearable.”

Mrs. Funmi Adebayo, a retiree, also in Lagos, shared her struggles: “I am on a fixed pension, and every month, I have to choose between paying my DSTV subscription or buying enough food for the house. The government and service providers should be considerate. People are really suffering.”

Similarly, Sunday Eze, a commercial driver in Enugu who spoke with this writer on phone few days ago, noted: “Since fuel subsidy was removed, transport fares have increased drastically. Now food is more expensive, DSTV is more expensive, and even making a simple phone call might become costlier. What kind of life is this?”

In fact, there is no denying the fact that the domino effect on cost of living resulting from fuel price increase by each passing day is becoming unbearable, and killing, so to say.

The removal of fuel subsidies, though a long-debated policy, has had far-reaching consequences beyond just transportation costs. Food prices have surged uncontrollably as farmers and traders struggle to cope with increased logistics expenses. Commuters spend more on daily transportation, making life even more unbearable for minimum-wage earners. Small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) that rely on fuel for operations have had to transfer costs to consumers, leading to a general increase in the cost of goods and services.

The reality is that Nigerians are being squeezed from all directions. A country already dealing with high unemployment, unstable incomes, and growing insecurity should not be subject to continuous financial strain without a corresponding increase in service efficiency and quality.

In fact, beyond price increases, there is an urgent need for performance-driven pricing. While businesses must remain profitable, increasing tariffs should not be the default solution. The real issue is that many service providers operate inefficiently, passing their inefficiencies onto customers rather than addressing them internally. Before contemplating price hikes, service providers should meet certain key performance indicators (KPIs) to justify additional costs.

In the telecom sector, network operators should focus on improving connectivity, reducing call drop rates, and enhancing data efficiency. Nigerians should not be subjected to high rates while experiencing slow internet speeds and unresponsive customer service.

In the electricity sector, the power sector should be held accountable for its service delivery. DisCos should fix transmission issues, minimize technical losses, and ensure stable supply before introducing another tariff hike. The federal government must also ensure metering is widespread so that consumers are not extorted through estimated billing.

Given the foregoing backdrop, it is not a misnomer to suggest that Pay-TV Service providers, such as DSTV and other digital television service providers should revise their pricing strategies to accommodate the economic realities of their subscribers. Options like pay-as-you-go billing should be introduced rather than locking customers into rigid monthly subscriptions.

Concerning fuel and energy sector, the government and regulatory agencies should prioritize alternative energy investments, such as solar and gas-powered solutions, to reduce dependency on petrol and diesel. By doing so, businesses and individuals can find cost-effective alternatives instead of bearing the full brunt of fluctuating fuel prices.

One of the major gaps in Nigeria’s economic framework is weak consumer protection. Regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) need to be more proactive in ensuring that price hikes are justified and that consumers receive value for money.

Policymakers must also prioritize economic relief measures. Beyond palliatives, there should be deliberate efforts to stabilize the economy, control inflation, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive without shifting all operational burdens to consumers.

Without much ado, Nigerians deserve better. The frustration among Nigerians is understandable. It is not just about tariff increments but the lack of accountability and empathy from service providers. The Nigerian consumer deserves better. If prices must go up, services must significantly improve. Government agencies and regulatory bodies must do more than approve hikes; they must enforce quality assurance.

Nigerians have shown remarkable resilience over the years, but resilience should not be mistaken for endurance of perpetual suffering. It is time for businesses and policymakers to rethink their approach. Tariffs can increase if necessary, but they must come with commensurate improvements in service delivery. Anything less is daylight robbery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...