Sen. Okey Ezea: Can Anything Good Come Out of Itchi?

“Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” — John 1:46

This rhetorical question, asked by Nathaniel in the Gospel of John, has transcended its biblical roots to become a metaphor for skepticism, bias, and the dismissal of people or places deemed too small, too obscure, or too insignificant to produce greatness. Nazareth, in its time, was not known for influence or affluence. It was the least expected place for the Messiah to emerge from.

Today, this same question haunts us in different guises. It resurfaces whenever society questions the capacity of an individual or community to rise beyond stereotypes and defy expectations. And so, as we reflect on the remarkable political ascent of Senator Okey Ezea (Ideke) from Ichi, a quiet town in Igbo Eze South LGA, we are compelled to ask: Can anything good come out of Itchi?

Much like Peter Obi in 2003, Barrister Okey Ezea was not initially inclined toward politics. A successful entrepreneur and philanthropist with a strong ethical backbone, he saw little personal benefit in navigating the murky waters of Nigerian politics. Yet, his heart remained tethered to the dreams of his people.

A delegation of thoughtful minds from Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka Zone) appealed to his sense of duty. They knew his Achilles’ heel, his unrelenting passion for the emancipation and advancement of our people. Their plea wasn’t for his personal gain; it was a call to service. And Ideke, as he is fondly called, could not ignore the cause.

In his private ventures, Ideke employs over 50 people, 80% of whom are from our zone. He has always demonstrated his belief in lifting others, and when the call came to take that same spirit into the political space, he reluctantly but firmly accepted.

Senator Ezea’s journey into politics was never paved with gold. He faced the same structural rigging and political manipulation that define many Nigerian elections. Yet, he persisted, not because he was power-hungry, but because he was purpose-driven. He remained vocal and visible during every campaign season, delivering messages of hope and strategic political awakening to the people of Enugu North Senatorial zone.

He urged them to wield their demographic advantage. He kept reminding them that with over 53% of Enugu’s voting population, they held the keys to their own liberation. He preached emancipation, not entitlement; engagement, not excuses.

But the challenges were daunting. For years, the political leadership of the Zone was effectively a monopoly, rallied around a singular dynasty: the Nwodos. Their grip on power spanned years, but their legacy left many disillusioned. When that political structure started to fade, the torch passed to Late Sen Ayogu Eze, the Igbo Eze North politician who rose from Commissioner to become a Senator, and by implications, the highest political office holder from our zone. As the leader of the zone he failed and similarly struggled to channel the goodwill he once enjoyed into serving the people.

Then came Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, whose twelve-year stint in the National Assembly and eight-year governorship marked a prolonged period of leadership. Yet, when the 2023 elections came, his political empire crumbled, not at the hands of the opposition alone, but under the weight of unmet expectations. Our people expressed their consternation at the leadership he failed to provide the zone through a brutal rejection at the polls. He not only lost his Senatorial ambition but almost could not produce his successor.

Complementing him was Sen Chukwuka Utazi, who as a Senator ran into deep and murky waters of poor representation and leadership. His term was marked by complaints of diversion of empowerment items and failure in providing quality constituency projects.

Into this leadership vacuum stepped Sen. Okey Ezea. His rise was not accidental; it was the result of over two decades of persistent advocacy and grassroots mobilization. His victory in the 2023 senatorial election marked an unusual turning point, not just for him, but for the entire people of our Zone.

In under two years at the 10th National Assembly, Ideke has outshined all his predecessors since 1999, Senators like the Late Fidelis Okoro, Late Ayogu Eze, and Chukwuka Utazi. His representation is not based on the tired template of political patronage, like motorcycles, tokenism, and crowd-pleasing donations, but on visibility, accessibility, and results.

He was instrumental in the approval of the ongoing dualization of the Nsukka-Makurdi road, a critical economic artery for the Zone. He is present at key community functions, engages with youths and elders alike, and consistently reminds Ndi Nsukka of their power and place in Enugu politics.

Yet, for all his achievements, detractors abound. Some work behind the scenes as proxies of political interests threatened by his rise. Others criticize him out of jealousy, fearing that if his momentum continues, their own ambitions for 2027 and beyond may remain unrealized.

These critics, unfortunately, echo the age-old prejudice of Nathaniel: Can anything good come out of Itchi? But history has already begun to answer them.

Ukehe failed, Umuida failed, Orba failed and Uzo Uwani failed. Now, it is Itchi, a small, quiet town that is delivering. And in Senator Okey Ezea, Itchi has gifted our people a rare breed of leadership, prepared, and responsive.

Returning to the Gospel of John, Nathaniel’s skeptical question eventually gave way to belief when he encountered Jesus. It was a reminder that greatness often emerges from the margins, and that divine purpose sometimes begins in the most unlikely places.

In Acts 5:39, Gamaliel warned the Sanhedrin not to fight what could be a divine move: “If it is of God, you cannot overthrow it, lest you even be found to fight against God.”

This is where we must position ourselves today. Okey Ezea’s rise is not merely political, it is symbolic. It is a moment of divine alignment, where a long-marginalized people are being offered a new opportunity through an unexpected vessel.

Ideke has, in just two years, accomplished what previous leaders couldn’t in over two decades. The task now is not to tear him down but to rally behind him. His leadership is already rewriting the narrative of Enugu North, and with continued support, the possibilities are boundless.

So, the next time anyone asks, “Can anything good come out of Itchi” we must respond not just with a yes, but with an emphatic “Look at Senator Okey Ezea!

— Dr. Okechukwu Ishienyi, a native of Uvuru in Uzo Uwani LGA writes from University of Maiduguri, Borno State.