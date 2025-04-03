2025 Rainy Season in Gombe to Last Between 107 and 140 Days –NiMet Reveals

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecasted that Gombe State will experience a rainy season lasting between 107 and 140 days in 2025.

According to NiMet’s 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) report, shared by Gombe State’s Meteorological Manager, Gayus Musa, the total rainfall across the state is expected to range from 606 mm in the northern area (Nafada) to 789 mm in the south (Shongom).

Rainfall is predicted to begin on May 27 in Shongom and end by November 3 in Yamaltu/Deba. While most parts of the state will have a normal rainy season length, some areas may experience a shorter season than usual.

The report also warns that four local government areas—Nafada, Yamaltu/Deba, Dukku, and Funakaye could face severe dry spells lasting 21 days or more.

Musa advised farmers to use the forecast to plan their activities and minimize losses. He noted that NiMet’s 2024 rainfall predictions were 94% accurate, making them reliable for decision-making.

Additionally, he urged authorities to take proactive steps to address environmental challenges during the rainy season, such as erosion and drainage issues. Musa praised Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s efforts in combating climate change through tree planting, erosion control, and drainage maintenance.