Shettima Departs Abuja for Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, where he will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day annually on April 4, marking its liberation from French colonial rule in 1960.

The occasion is marked with national pride through various activities including ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.

Vice President Shettima’s participation in the event follows an invitation extended to President Tinubu by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The invitation signifies the strong bilateral relations between Nigeria and Senegal.

The official celebrations will be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, where President Faye will host Vice President Shettima along with other high-profile guests from across Africa and beyond.

According to a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications, Office of The Vice President, Vice President Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria tomorrow upon conclusion of the one-day event.