spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 23, 2025 - 2:49 PM

Zaria Student Dies in Flood While Rushing to Check Result

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Zaria Student Dies in Flood Check Result

A 16 year old girl, Praise Malachi, has died in Zaria after being swept away by floodwaters while hurrying home to check her Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

 

Praise, a final year student of Government Day Secondary School, Samaru, Zaria, had recently secured a scholarship from the Centre for Girls’ Education because of her outstanding academic performance.

 

Her father, Emmanuel Malachi, said she had just received news from her friends that her exam results were excellent.

 

“It was around 6pm after the rainfall when her friends came to inform her about the results,” he explained.

 

“She rushed home to check them on her phone, but while crossing a small river created by erosion, she slipped and was carried away by the flood. Her body was found the next day in Hunkuyi, Kudan Local Government Area.”

 

Neighbours, including Danladi Mudi and Emma Yashi, said flooding had long been a danger in the community due to erosion.

 

“She was not the only victim; many lives have been lost in similar floods,” Yashi noted.

The Director of the Centre for Girls’ Education, Habiba Mohammed, described Praise as one of their brightest students and confirmed that she had won a scholarship for further studies.

“We are deeply saddened by her loss. She was a brilliant child with good character. I urge the authorities to address the erosion problem and construct a bridge to prevent more deaths,” she said.

 

The News Chronicle Learned that In recent years, Zaria has witnessed frequent and severe flooding, particularly in areas like Chikaji.

 

On August 27, 2024, floods destroyed over 200 houses, damaged the LEA Primary School, and washed away part of Hayin Ojo Cemetery. Residents continue to call on the government and philanthropists to provide urgent intervention.

Previous article
Kebbi Police Dismiss Rumors on Placement of Rescued Christian Children in Orphanage
Next article
PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara 
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara 

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic...

Kebbi Police Dismiss Rumors on Placement of Rescued Christian Children in Orphanage

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Kebbi State Police Command has dismissed social media...

Frank Caprio A Model Judge To Nigerian Judiciary – Olaopa 

Tunji Olaopa Tunji Olaopa -
The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC),...

Group advocates Community-Led Monitoring, Stronger Health Systems in Nigeria

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The ATM (AIDS/HIV, TB and Malaria) Network has called...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara 

Politics 0
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic...

Kebbi Police Dismiss Rumors on Placement of Rescued Christian Children in Orphanage

News 0
The Kebbi State Police Command has dismissed social media...

Frank Caprio A Model Judge To Nigerian Judiciary – Olaopa 

News 0
The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC),...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join