Zaria Student Dies in Flood While Rushing to Check Result

A 16 year old girl, Praise Malachi, has died in Zaria after being swept away by floodwaters while hurrying home to check her Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

Praise, a final year student of Government Day Secondary School, Samaru, Zaria, had recently secured a scholarship from the Centre for Girls’ Education because of her outstanding academic performance.

Her father, Emmanuel Malachi, said she had just received news from her friends that her exam results were excellent.

“It was around 6pm after the rainfall when her friends came to inform her about the results,” he explained.

“She rushed home to check them on her phone, but while crossing a small river created by erosion, she slipped and was carried away by the flood. Her body was found the next day in Hunkuyi, Kudan Local Government Area.”

Neighbours, including Danladi Mudi and Emma Yashi, said flooding had long been a danger in the community due to erosion.

“She was not the only victim; many lives have been lost in similar floods,” Yashi noted.

The Director of the Centre for Girls’ Education, Habiba Mohammed, described Praise as one of their brightest students and confirmed that she had won a scholarship for further studies.

“We are deeply saddened by her loss. She was a brilliant child with good character. I urge the authorities to address the erosion problem and construct a bridge to prevent more deaths,” she said.

The News Chronicle Learned that In recent years, Zaria has witnessed frequent and severe flooding, particularly in areas like Chikaji.

On August 27, 2024, floods destroyed over 200 houses, damaged the LEA Primary School, and washed away part of Hayin Ojo Cemetery. Residents continue to call on the government and philanthropists to provide urgent intervention.