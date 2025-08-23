Kebbi Police Dismiss Rumors on Placement of Rescued Christian Children in Orphanage

The Kebbi State Police Command has dismissed social media claims that Christian children rescued from kidnappers were placed in a Muslim orphanage in Birnin Kebbi.

In a statement Obtained by The News Chronicle on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, described the report as “fake, baseless, and misleading.”

The claim originated from a social media post by an unnamed corps member, who alleged that he met a four-year-old Igbo Christian boy named Uzochukwu at the orphanage.

The post suggested that the boy had been kidnapped, resold, rescued by the police, and then placed with other Christian children in the orphanage.

The Command strongly refuted the story, calling it an attempt to damage the image of the police and undermine the professionalism of its officers.

Abubakar stressed that the police are committed to fighting crime and ensuring justice for all communities, regardless of religion.

He warned those spreading false information to stop, noting that such actions could erode public trust and disturb societal peace.

The police further pledged to work with credible media outlets to share accurate updates on their activities and counter misinformation.

The Command urged the public to ignore the social media claims and remain alert to the dangers of fake news.