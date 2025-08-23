spot_img
PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara 

PoliticsNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gathered on Saturday at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau for an important strategic meeting aimed at strengthening the party and discussing key national challenges.

 

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

 

Also present was the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, who joined the session to lend support and provide leadership guidance.

 

The host of the meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, welcomed his fellow governors warmly.

 

In his opening remarks, he described the gathering as a clear demonstration of the PDP’s unity, resilience, and shared commitment to deepening democracy in Nigeria.

 

He emphasized that the meeting was not just about politics but about finding solutions that would benefit the Nigerian people.

 

Several PDP governors attended the closed door session, including Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

 

The Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, was also in attendance, playing a key role in coordinating discussions.

 

The forum focused on a wide range of issues, such as party strategy, the current state of the nation, and pressing developmental challenges facing different states.

 

The News Chronicle learned that the governors exchanged ideas on how the PDP can remain strong, united, and better positioned to serve Nigerians, especially at a time when the country is dealing with economic hardship, insecurity, and political divisions.

 

Although the details of the discussions were not made public, party insiders noted that the governors deliberated on both short term and long term plans to reposition the PDP as a more effective opposition party, while also exploring strategies for strengthening governance in their respective states.

 

At the end of the meeting, the governors reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the progress of the PDP and the development of Nigeria as a whole.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

