Mourinho’s Respond to Guardiola’s Six-Finger Gesture at Anfield

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has weighed in on Pep Guardiola’s six-finger gesture following Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield last Sunday.

In response to Liverpool fans chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” after the loss, Guardiola raised six fingers, referencing his six Premier League titles with City.

The gesture drew comparisons to Mourinho’s infamous three-finger salute during Manchester United’s 2018 defeat to Tottenham, a nod to his three league titles, just days before his dismissal as United manager.

Addressing the incident, Guardiola explained the gesture was a reminder of his success in England, subtly highlighting Liverpool’s lone league title since 1992, achieved under Jurgen Klopp in 2019-2020. Reacting to the chants, Guardiola expressed surprise:

“All stadiums want to fire me. Maybe they’re right with the results we’ve had, but I didn’t expect this at Anfield. They didn’t do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have done it earlier. I didn’t expect it from Liverpool fans, but it’s fine; it’s part of the game. I completely understand. We’ve had incredible battles together, and I respect them.”

Mourinho, however, responded sharply in an interview with TalkSport, taking a swipe at City’s ongoing legal troubles.

“Pep said something to me yesterday—he won six titles, I won three. But I won them clearly and fairly. I’d rather win three clean than six with 150 charges. If I lose, I want to congratulate my opponent.”

