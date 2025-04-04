YPP Blasts Soludo Over Structure Collapse Comments, Affirms Resolution to Contest Anambra 2025 Governorship

The Young Progressives Party, YPP, has described as total falsehood and mischievous claims by Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, that the party has collapsed its political structures in Anambra State into the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in support of his reelection bid.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, who disclosed in a statement on Thursday, said the claim is not only false but reeks of clownery.

Soludo had at an event where some support groups endorsed him, named the YPP as one of the parties that had collapsed their structures into the APGA.

According to Egbeola, the necessary leadership organs of the YPP have never sat to discuss, let alone ratify, the idea of collapsing the party’s structures in Anambra State into APGA.

He described the governor’s statement as a deliberate distortion of facts and utterly preposterous.

Egbeola maintained that the YPP is a serious political force in Nigeria. It is ranked among the country’s top six political parties and the top three in Anambra State.

He said “for the governor to insinuate that the party would collapse its structures into a party such as APGA in support of a known tyrant who has shown little regard for the rights of the People Living with Disabilities and has a track record of distorting state laws to serve narrow personal interests is laughable and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Anambra State.

“Let it be known that the Young Progressives Party is a bigger and more expansive platform than APGA when it comes to national reach and electoral base.

“We refuse to be hoodwinked by such tactless propaganda designed to deceive the good people of Anambra State.

“Our party is not in the business of supporting the continuation of autocratic governance in any form.

“We also wish to reaffirm that the Young Progressives Party will field a credible candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“We are resolute in our determination to offer the people of Anambra State a viable alternative to the current leadership, and no amount of cheap propaganda will derail our focus on winning the election.”

The YPP spokesperson called on the people of Anambra State to disregard the governor’s statement and stay focused on the real issues that will determine the state’s future.

According to him, the YPP remains committed to a better, more inclusive, and progressive Anambra.