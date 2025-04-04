Anambra 2025: 60 Support Groups Unite Behind Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

As the November 8, 2025, Governorship election in Anambra State nears, it appears to be a walkover for incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo, as sixty support groups, comprising 120 members under the umbrella of All Soludo Support Groups (ASSG), on Thursday, endorsed the governor’s second term bid.

At a colourful ceremony at the International Conference Centre in Awka, the groups presented the governor with a whopping thirty million naira to support his re-election campaign.

Governor Soludo, overwhelmed by the gesture, revealed that community leaders, APGA stakeholders, youths, and students alike are unanimously urging him to run for a second term.

He attributed this consensus to the visible developments and projects executed by his administration, which have positively impacted the lives of Anambra residents.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to sustaining the vision of “One State, One People, One Agenda,” prioritizing the needs of Ndi Anambra and executing projects that have transformed the state.

He expressed his profound gratitude to all the support groups and their leadership.

According to him, the development of Anambra State under his watch is non-negotiable.

The All Soludo Support Group Coordinator, ASSG, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, flanked by other conveners, pledged to support the governor in fulfilling his manifesto and vision for the state.

Unanimously, they expressed their profound satisfaction with the administration’s sterling achievements, saying that they did not make a mistake by supporting the Governor’s first term in office.

This development follows a similar endorsement by Anambra State students, who contributed two million naira to support Governor Soludo’s re-election bid.