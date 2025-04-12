YouTube Plans Daily Time Limit Option for Shorts Viewers

YouTube is working on a feature that could help users spend less time watching Shorts on the app.

The platform is considering a daily timer that would allow users to control how long they watch short videos each day.

The idea came to light through a beta version of the YouTube app, where Android Authority discovered the feature in development.

According to what was found, users would be able to choose how many hours they want to spend on Shorts.

Once that time is used up, the Shorts section would stop working for the rest of the day.

However, it seems users might still be able to watch single Shorts through other parts of the app, meaning the restriction may not apply everywhere.

YouTube confirmed it is looking into the idea but hasn’t started testing it with the public.

Right now, the company already offers a “Take a Break” reminder for regular videos, which users can turn on to help manage screen time.

This move comes as more people are trying to reduce how much time they spend on social media.

Some users have turned to apps and gadgets that help limit screen time or lock certain apps temporarily.

Tech companies like Apple and Google also offer built-in tools for managing time spent on devices.

With more users becoming aware of how much time they spend watching content, YouTube’s timer feature could be a new way to give them more control.