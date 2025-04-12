Nollywood Has A Good Business Model But Lacks Quality – Film Experts

United States-based movie producers Sam Okhade and Michael Addis have said that the Nigerian movie industry’s business model of producing large volumes of movies is great, though this makes quality control difficult.

The Hollywood veteran producers made their assertion during an exclusive interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica on Sunday.

Nollywood is reputed for its high-volume turnover of movies. Sam Okhade, the CEO of Crossmarket Films and Afritalent Agency, described the model as a “volume business.”

“It is a good business premise, but you get lost in quality control,” Mr. Okhade said.

Michael Addis, on his part, said that unlike Nollywood, which focuses on volume to generate large revenue, in Hollywood, people focus more on “big splash movies” running into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Speaking also about the potential of good stories to come out of Africa, the duo agreed that a lot can still be gotten from the continent in terms of stories. “Africa is a bedrock for stories,” Sam Okhade said. “We, as filmmakers, feel there is so much out there that has not been done.

“People go to all parts of Africa to shoot documentaries from the birds of Zimbabwe to the lions of Botswana. These are their niche markets, and people watch it.”

Michael Addis, on his part, explained that “focusing on big stories like those of leaders like Muammar Gaddafi is great” and also pointed out that “offbeat stories or stories of the discovery of strange things that are true do really capture the imagination sometimes.” According to them, these stories enable Westerners to better understand Africa.

Commenting on the complaints by some Nollywood practitioners about the difficulties they encountered in their attempt to transition into Hollywood, the veteran filmmakers pointed out that the standards expected in both industries are different. They said although many successful Nigerian actors/actresses are plying their trade in Hollywood, coming from Nollywood into Hollywood is not a common occurrence because both industries are very different.

“In Nigeria, for example, you’re going to make a movie, and you already know who you want to cast for. But in Hollywood, if you’re going to make a movie, you will hire a casting director, and even the big names in the industry will audition for it,” Sam said.

“I have had discussions with some Nollywood giants, and when they come over here, they are like, oh my God, I can’t believe I am auditioning; I have never auditioned before. It shows that they are two different marketplaces. In Hollywood, some big names go for auditions and don’t even get the role.