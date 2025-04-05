YouTube Increases Premium Subscription Price in Nigeria, South Africa

YouTube has raised the price of its Premium service in Nigeria and South Africa, joining other global companies in adjusting their rates.

Subscribers in Nigeria were informed on April 4, 2025, about the new rate of ₦1,700 per month, up from ₦1,100.

The increase, which will apply to the next billing cycle, aims to enhance the platform’s offerings and support content creators.

YouTube Premium, a paid service that offers ad-free content, background play, and exclusive music videos, allows users to enjoy a smoother viewing experience.

Similarly, YouTube made changes to its services in South Africa, where the individual Premium plan will rise to R81.99 per month and the family plan will cost R149.99.

Additionally, the price of YouTube Music has been adjusted from R59.99 to R64.99 per month.

This price hike is part of a broader trend of rising costs across digital services.

Earlier this year, Google also increased its cloud storage pricing in several African countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana.

This surge in pricing reflects the ongoing economic challenges affecting businesses in Africa, as global service providers like Netflix, Starlink, and Microsoft have also raised their rates in recent months.