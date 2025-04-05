Man Injured in IED Explosion While Collecting Seeds in Borno Village

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Meleri Village, located in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, injuring one man on Friday.

According to intelligence sources, a man named Alhaji Sanda from the Hansari IDP Camp and another man, Bulama Zarayye, 40, were out collecting baobab tree seeds when Zarayye accidentally stepped on an IED.

The explosion, believed to have been caused by a device planted by ISWAP, injured Zarayye on his buttocks, right hand, and thigh.

A joint security team, including the military and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) unit, quickly arrived at the scene. The area was secured, and a thorough search was carried out, but no other explosives were found.

Zarayye was taken to the General Hospital in Damboa, where he is receiving treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.