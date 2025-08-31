Yobe University Collects 1,100 Samples for Groundbreaking Dementia Research

The Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre at Yobe State University, Damaturu, has collected 1,100 biopsies and blood samples for its ongoing Dementia Research Project.

This was disclosed in a statement by the university’s information officer, Abdulmunini Gulani, obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday in Damaturu.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia refers to a group of diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities.

It mainly affects older people, worsens over time, and is the seventh leading cause of death globally. It is also one of the major causes of disability and dependency among the elderly.

Gulani explained that the Yobe project is the first large scale dementia cohort study in Northern Nigeria. It is designed to support Africa’s first open access Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) biobank.

The research is being led by Dr. Mahmoud Maina, founder and director of BioRTC, who also serves as the Special Adviser on Science, Research, and Innovation to Governor Mai Mala Buni.

In addition to dementia, the collected samples will be screened for diabetes, malaria, kidney diseases, and other health conditions. Gulani said this integrated approach would help address multiple health challenges in Yobe and the wider region.

“This milestone is not just about dementia it’s about placing Yobe on the global map of biomedical research,” Maina was quoted as saying. “By combining community engagement, world class scientists, and partnerships with institutions in Nigeria, the UK, the U.S., the Netherlands, and other African countries, we are building the foundation for discoveries that will benefit our people and contribute to global health.”

He added that the research would help in early disease detection, improve treatments, and ultimately save lives.

Gulani praised Governor Buni for his support, particularly for approving the use of primary health care centres in Damaturu as research hubs.

He also commended Kundi Machina, Executive Secretary of the Yobe Primary Health Care Board, for facilitating smooth field operations.

The Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi II Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, and local communities were also appreciated for their trust, support, and active participation in the project.