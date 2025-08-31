Flood: NEGF calls on Federal Government and NEDC to reconstruct broken bridges

The North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF), has express concerned on bridges collapse as a result of flood in the zone.

This is contained in a Communique issue shortly at the end of the 12th Meeting of the Forum in Jalingo.

“We call on both the Federal Government and the North East Development Commission NEDC to reconstruct the broken infrastructure especially bridges by the flood.

The Communique read by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, acknowledges the appreciable success recorded in the onslaught against the insurgency in the North – East, but regrets that the subregion is still confronted by daunting humanitarian and infrastructural challenges.

The Forum took into cognizance the forecast of the credible agencies on climate risk and the impending flood disaster in the subregion. It therefore calls for proactive measures in confronting the flood and robust sensitization of settlers along the flood plains. It also called for support from both Federal Government and NEDC to reconstruct the broken infrastructure especially bridges by the flood.

“Forum decries high cost of Agricultural inputs which might have direct negative consequences on farm outputs next year.

“To avert impending food crises ahead, it calls for more subsidies to farmers and robust preparation for dry season farming.

“Forum agrees to hold the North East Trade fair in partnership with NECCIMA, in Maiduguri, Borno state, December, 2025.

“While building on the early commitment of exploring solar option as a low hanging fruit, Forum recommits to subduing energy poverty by tasking the Committee on Power and Energy in the subregion to come up with an integrated subregional power Masterplan.

The Forum congratulates the University of Maiduguri which is a legacy University in the subregion for its golden jubilee.

“We also expresses our willingness to support the 50th anniversary celebration and the re-launch of the University Endowment Fund coming up in November, 2025

He announce that the next meeting is to hold in Maiduguri between 12th-14th December, 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor of Taraba state, Dr Agbu Kefas, passionately appealed to the forum to urge the North East Development Commission to expedite the reconstruction of the collapsed Namnai bridge in the state.

The Governor also mentioned that several bridges across the state, such as Tella bridge, Mayokam bridge, Pamanga bridge, Marrraba Pantisawa bridge, Balaifi Karim bridge, Bali Suntai bridge and box culverts in Jalingo, need reconstruction.

He described the bridges as vital for trade, mobility and security of not only the state but the north-east sub-region.

Governor Agbu Kefas emphasised the spirit of solidarity and unity among the North-East states.

He highlighted that the region’s progress is interconnected with the welfare of one state impacting others.

On his remarks, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, lauded the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in addressing insecurity, emphasising the need for a multidimensional approach.

He made a case for non-kinetic measures, which include addressing the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, unemployment and infrastructural deficit, to complement military efforts.

The North East Governors Forum comprise the Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

The Forum continue to appreciate the level of cooperation and collaboration among member states in the subregion. It thus, recommit itself to the pursuit of common issues of subregional concern and pursuance of collective course on matters that are related to the security, social and economic integration of the subregion.

The Chairman of the Forum and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, alongside his fellow governors, were hosted to a dinner and gala night by the Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Agbu Kefas.

The event, held on Friday evening at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Jalingo, served as a prelude to the formal meeting and was attended by their Excellencies the Governors of the North-East states: Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

In his remarks, the NEGF Chairman, Governor Zulum, expressed his profound appreciation to Governor Kefas and the people of Taraba State for their exceptional hospitality and the refreshing welcome extended to the delegates.

“This evening’s cultural display and the spirit of camaraderie have perfectly set the tone for what we anticipate will be a highly productive meeting,” Zulum stated.

According to him, deliberations will focus on strengthening unity and addressing the pressing issues of insecurity, poverty, and infrastructure deficits within our region.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Governor Agbu Kefas emphasised the critical importance of regional solidarity. He stressed that a united front and a strong bond of brotherhood are essential for tackling the common challenges confronting the North-East.

“The Forum provides a vital platform for us to develop collaborative strategies that will promote sustainable peace, accelerate development, and ensure shared prosperity for all our people.