BREAKING: Former IGP Solomon Arase Dies in Abuja

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase has died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja. At the time of this report, neither his family nor the Nigeria Police Force has released an official statement confirming his death.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was later appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Before becoming IGP, he headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the police force’s top intelligence unit.

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, he studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University and graduated in 1980. He joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981. He later obtained a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Throughout his career, Arase held several key positions, including Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also served in Namibia under a United Nations peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He retired from the Police on June 21, 2016, after reaching the mandatory retirement age. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission by former President Muhammadu Buhari, but he was removed from the position by President Bola Tinubu in June 2024.

