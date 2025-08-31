spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 31, 2025 - 12:36 PM

BREAKING: Former IGP Solomon Arase Dies in Abuja

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Former IGP Solomon Arase Dies in Abuja
Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase has died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja. At the time of this report, neither his family nor the Nigeria Police Force has released an official statement confirming his death.
Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was later appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Before becoming IGP, he headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the police force’s top intelligence unit.
Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, he studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University and graduated in 1980. He joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981. He later obtained a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.
Throughout his career, Arase held several key positions, including Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also served in Namibia under a United Nations peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.
He retired from the Police on June 21, 2016, after reaching the mandatory retirement age. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission by former President Muhammadu Buhari, but he was removed from the position by President Bola Tinubu in June 2024.
Details later!!!!
Previous article
The ‘Trump Is Dead’ Trend – Where Fact Meets Fiction
Next article
Yobe University Collects 1,100 Samples for Groundbreaking Dementia Research
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Yobe University Collects 1,100 Samples for Groundbreaking Dementia Research

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre at Yobe...

The ‘Trump Is Dead’ Trend – Where Fact Meets Fiction

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
The phrase “Trump is Dead” may sound like the...

Wike wins as PDP eats the humble pie!

Bola Bolawole Bola Bolawole -
"Does it then mean that the PDP is out...

When the Law Meets Tradition: The Igbo Apprenticeship Bill of Anambra

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
On the 28th day of August, 2025, in the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Yobe University Collects 1,100 Samples for Groundbreaking Dementia Research

News 0
The Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre at Yobe...

The ‘Trump Is Dead’ Trend – Where Fact Meets Fiction

Opinions 0
The phrase “Trump is Dead” may sound like the...

Wike wins as PDP eats the humble pie!

Columns 0
"Does it then mean that the PDP is out...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join