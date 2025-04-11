Yahoo quietly drops DEI content from website

Yahoo has taken down many parts of its website that previously showed its position on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This change was noticed between December 2024 and January 2025.

Pages that once focused on DEI now lead to the company’s leadership page, with no mention of diversity or inclusion.

Even the company’s 2022 diversity report no longer opens and shows a “page not found” message instead.

Although some job listings on Yahoo’s career site still include links to the old DEI page, those links also redirect to the leadership page now.

Copies of Yahoo’s old website on the Internet Archive show that these changes were made around the time the company updated its website ahead of its appearance at CES and the relaunch of Yahoo Ads.

Yahoo said it cut down content on its website by nearly 60 percent during the redesign.

The goal, according to the company, was to make navigation easier and bring more attention to its business and advertising services.

This move comes as other large tech companies are also removing DEI-related language and programs.

In recent months, companies like Google, OpenAI, Meta, and Amazon have removed public statements or sections focused on inclusion and diversity.

Meta made its decision just before the return of the Trump administration, pointing to legal changes.

Amazon also deleted references to DEI from its official filings.

Since returning to office, President Trump has signed orders targeting DEI programmes in private companies, especially those receiving federal funds.

In February, the Justice Department, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, was told to take action against DEI programs in the private sector.

Other companies, such as UnitedHealth, have also reduced mentions of DEI online.

Yahoo owns TechCrunch, the platform that reported this development.

A recent announcement confirmed that Regent plans to buy TechCrunch.