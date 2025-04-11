JAMB Traps 180 Candidates in Fake Website Sting Ahead of 2025 UTME

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducted its 2025 UTME Mock exam on Thursday, with over 211,000 candidates participating nationwide in various Computer-Based Test centres. JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while monitoring the exercise in Abuja, announced that results will be released on Friday. He explained that the mock exam serves as a test run for the main UTME, scheduled for April 25, and allows JAMB to assess its readiness and try out new strategies.

Oloyede warned against examination malpractice, revealing that JAMB has created a decoy website to trap candidates attempting to cheat. So far, about 180 candidates have paid to use the fake site, and they will face penalties, including the cancellation of both UTME and Direct Entry results. He stated that hard work is the only reliable path to success and urged candidates to avoid fraudulent websites and proxy registrations.

2. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded that the Federal Government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) reverse the ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s new protest song, “Tell Your Papa,” within 48 hours or face legal action. SERAP condemned the ban as a violation of free expression and warned the Tinubu administration that it would challenge the decision in court if not rescinded promptly.

NBC had classified the song as “Not To Be Broadcast,” citing it as offensive and against public decency under Section 3.1.8 of the Broadcasting Code. The song criticizes the government over economic hardship and has sparked backlash, with critics calling the ban a move to silence dissent and stifle artistic freedom.

3. Dangote Refinery has resumed selling petrol in naira, 22 days after suspending it, and reduced its ex-gantry price to ₦865 per litre from ₦880. The move is expected to ease fuel prices nationwide. The new price includes regulatory charges, though other products remain priced in dollars. Sales via coastal vessels are still on hold.

This follows the Federal Executive Council’s directive to fully implement the Naira-for-Crude policy, which is meant to boost local refining, reduce dollar dependency, and enhance energy security. The government reaffirmed the policy as a long-term strategy, not a temporary fix. Major stations like MRS, Ardova, and Heyden are expected to lower pump prices to around ₦910. While many welcomed the price cut, some marketers raised concerns over recent purchases at higher rates.