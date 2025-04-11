NBC Bans Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song, Rapper Fires Back at Tinubu’s Government

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted strongly to the Federal Government’s ban on his new song, Tell Your Papa, which criticizes President Tinubu’s administration.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned the son, calling it “offensive.”

Eedris compared the ban to the 2004 censorship of his famous protest track Jaga Jaga, saying it’s yet another example of how the Nigerian government reacts harshly to truth and criticism.

In his words, “In Nigeria, telling the truth is now treated like a crime. This government is one of the most insensitive and vindictive we’ve ever seen.”

He accused the Tinubu administration of trying to silence critics and control the media, claiming broadcast stations are being pressured to hide the truth.

Eedris closed his statement by saying, “The conscience is an open wound — only the truth can heal it.”