Yahoo Is Down: Website Crashes For Frustrated Users Around The World

Yahoo Mail is down and not working this morning in a major outage that appears to be affecting hundreds of users.

According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 07:38 BST, and are affecting users around the world.

While the reason for the outage remains unclear, of those who reported issues, 61% said the problem was with the website, while 38% struggled to log-in.

Yahoo tweeted about the issue earlier, writing: “You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience.”

Yahoo Customer Care

✔

@YahooCare

You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience.

Several people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations this morning.

One user tweeted: “Server down on day one of football season…”

Another added: “This is so annoying – and bizarre that Yahoo mail is also down – wonder if this is some sort of cyber attack on email systems?”

Source: The Mirror