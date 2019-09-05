How NSE 30 Companies Rank by Year-To-Date Return

The NSE 30 (Nigerian Stock Exchange 30) is the price index that tracks the Top 30 companies in the NSE in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

The companies are reviewed based on their closing balances at the end of trading session on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

The YTD (Year-To-Date) loss stood at -13.08%, while the Market Capitalization closed at N13.29 trillion. The benchmark index (All Share Index) settled at 27,319.64 points.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth (advance/decline ratio) of 0.68x for the day indicates that the number of sellers outpaced the number of buyers in the market today. At the end of the day’s trading, 13 stocks advanced against 19 stocks that declined.

The Bullish run was halted today as NSE All Share Index plummeted by 0.97%. However, we advice our friends and allies to position themselves in stocks with good fundamentals and good dividend history, as we expect cheap stocks to move up to their intrinsic value in this second half of the year.

The performances of the NSE Top 30 Companies were as follows:

1. Dangote Flour Mills: +191.97% (N20.00).

2. Union Bank of Nigeria: +25.00% (N7.00).

3. Sterling Bank: +21.05% (N2.30).

4. Lafarge Africa: +20.08% (N14.95).

5. Access Bank: -2.94% (N6.60).

6. Mobil (11 plc): -14.82% (N158.00).

7. Nestle Nigeria: -15.82% (N1,250.00).

8. Dangote Cement: -16.87%

(N157.70).

9. United Bank for Africa: -18.18% (N6.30).

10. Unilever Nigeria: -20.41% (N29.45).

11. Stanbic IBTC Holdings: -20.75% (N38.00).

12. Fidelity Bank: -21.18% (N1.60).

13. Oando: -23.00% (N3.85).

14. Transcorp: -23.48% (N1.01).

15. Zenith Bank: -24.08% (N17.50).

16. Guaranty Trust Bank: -24.09% (N26.15).

17. Nascon Allied Industries: -27.78% (N13.00).

18. Presco: -30.00% (N44.80).

19. Seplat Pet. Dev: -37.86% (N397.70).

20. Nigerian Breweries: -40.88% (N50.55).

21. Flour Mills: -41.56% (N13.50).

22. Dangote Sugar Refinery: -42.30% (N8.80).

23. FBN Holdings: -42.77% (N4.55).

24. Guinness Nigeria: -48.19% (N37.30).

25. Ecobank Transnational: -45.00% (N7.70).

26. Okomu Oil Palm: -45.41% (N41.60).

27. Forte Oil: -48.26% (N14.85).

28. Total Nigeria: -50.74% (N100.00).

29. PZ Cussons Nigeria: -51.24% (N5.90).

30. International Breweries: -60.98% (N11.90).

