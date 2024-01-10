JUST IN: S’ Court Dismisses SDP’s Appeal Seeking To Unseat Fintiri

The Supreme Court has on Wednesday 10 January 2024 invalidated an appeal by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Umar Ardo in the Adamawa governorship election held in march 2023.

This development is coming after the counsel for the candidate prayed the apex court to withdraw the case. Meantime, the five-member panel led by John Okoro has subsequently dismissed the appeal.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja and the tribunal had earlier dismissed Ardo’s petition challenging the victory of the Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Fintiri

However, Finitiri is now left with the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Aishatu Dahiru, seeking her declaration as the duly elected governor of the state.

Details shortly…

