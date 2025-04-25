Worrying Signs for Residents, as Anambra Ranks 5th in HIV Prevalence in Nigeria

A recent report released by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has ranked Anambra as the fifth highest in terms of Persons Living with HIV (PLWHIV) in Nigeria.

According to the report, Anambra recorded 100,429 cases, raising concerns about the prevalence of the disease in the state.

The NACA report titled “2024 HIV Spectrum Estimates” ranked Rivers State as having the highest number of HIV cases with 208,767 infections, followed by Benue State with 202,346 cases, and Akwa Ibom State with 161,597 cases.

Lagos State reported 108,649 cases, followed by Anambra State with 100,429 cases.

The report highlighted that more than two million people are currently living with HIV across Nigeria, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts in prevention, testing, and access to treatment.

Other states with high prevalence include Delta, Imo, Enugu, Edo, and Taraba.

A government source attributed the increase in HIV cases in Anambra State to improved testing coverage, noting that out of the over 100,000 people living with HIV in the state, around 98,000 are currently on treatment.

The source said, “Increased cases mean that we have intensified efforts in testing as many people as possible, including pregnant women. There is also increased awareness and access to HIV testing. We ensure all our health facilities have enough test kits.”

“This development could be attributed to the high number of tertiary institutions and the rising number of pubs in the state, especially around Abakaliki Street in Awka, the state capital,” another source said.

Despite efforts to reach the heads of the State Agency for the Control of AIDS for further details, they were unavailable at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the NACA report revealed that 1,753,425 people living with HIV know their HIV status, while 1,735,808 PLWHIV are currently on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). The report also highlighted a critical gap in prevention services, particularly in preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The Director General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, had earlier stated that the country still faces challenges in stopping Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (MTCT), citing issues such as limited access to antenatal care and stigma associated with HIV.